BERLIN (AP) — Berlin’s Tierpark zoo says its latest baby polar bear is “a perky, strong girl.”
Keepers and vets were able to separate the 11-week old bear from mother Tonja for the first time to conduct a medical checkup, during which they also determined the cub’s sex.
The zoo said Friday that the as yet unnamed bear weighs 8.5 kilograms (18.7 pounds) and is 61 centimeters (24 inches) from head to tail.
Tonja’s last two cubs died within months of birth and keepers caution that the mortality rate for young polar bears can be quite high.
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- How not to run anyone over with a dinosaur: The Burke Museum moves into its new digs VIEW
- Not once, not twice, but thrice, Seattle's Kelley Wentworth has taken on 'Survivor' — why?
- When the show cannot go on: Seattle theaters reckon with cost of snow
- Burien rapper Travis Thompson signs major-label deal with Epic Records
- Sasquatch replacement End of the Rainbow festival announces EDM, rap-heavy lineup