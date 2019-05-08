LONDON (AP) — A British coroner says there is not enough evidence to determine whether The Prodigy star Keith Flint took his own life.

Flint was found dead at his home in the village of North End, in eastern England, on March 4. He was 49.

An inquest held Wednesday revealed that he died by hanging, and that cocaine, alcohol and codeine were in his system.

Coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray said there was not enough evidence to conclude that his death was caused either by accident or due to suicide.

She said: “We will never quite know what was going on in his mind on that date.”

Flint was the charismatic frontman of The Prodigy, whose 1990s hits “Firestarter” and “Breathe” were an incendiary fusion of techno, breakbeat and acid house music.