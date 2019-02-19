CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Imagine Dragons will perform at the Pro Football Hall of Fame to help kick off the NFL’s 100th season.
The Hall announced Tuesday that the alternative-rock band will headline the Concert for Legends on Aug. 4.
Previous featured acts for the concert include Aerosmith, Tim McGraw, Toby Keith and Maroon 5.
Imagine Dragons performed last month at the BCS national title game.
The August show at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium is part of a week of festivities that includes first preseason game of 2019 and the enshrinement of new Hall of Famers — Champ Bailey, Pat Bowlen, Gil Brandt, Tony Gonzalez, Ty Law, Kevin Mawae, Ed Reed and Johnny Robinson.
