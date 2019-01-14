NEW YORK (AP) — Fans of show tunes are getting another place to get their fix now that iHeartRadio has launched a Broadway channel and online hub.
iHeartRadio Broadway started offering streaming music from Broadway shows Monday. A companion website will provide news, videos, interviews and podcasts.
Recent songs heard on the channel include ones from “In the Heights,” ”Beauty and the Beast,” ”Sweeney Todd,” ”Hairspray,” ”Fiddler on the Roof” and “Hamilton.”
Scott Hopeck of iHeartMedia said the Broadway channel “is something that has been missing” for people who love theater.
The new channel will compete with SiriusXM’s “On Broadway,” which also features songs and such hosts as Seth Rudetsky and John Tartaglia.
___
Online: https://www.iheartradiobroadway.com/