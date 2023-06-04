BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. Identity, Nora Roberts
2. Happy Place, Emily Henry
3. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese
4. Fourth Wing, Rebecca Yarros
5. The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece, Tom Hanks, R. Sikoryak (illus.)
6. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver
7. Tom Clancy: Flash Point, Don Bentley
8. The 23rd Midnight, James Patterson, Maxine Paetro
9. Simply Lies, David Baldacci
10. Rogue Justice, Stacey Abrams
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Magnolia Table, Vol. 3, Joanna Gaines
2. The Wager, David Grann
3. Outlive, Peter Attia, Bill Gifford
4. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin
5. The Book of Charlie, David Von Drehle
6. Crimes Against America, Jeanine Pirro
7. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy
8. Disruptive Thinking, T.D. Jakes
9. The Art of Clear Thinking, Hasard Lee
10. The Daddy Diaries, Andy Cohen