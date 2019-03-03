LONDON (AP) — Actor Ian McKellen has apologized for remarks in which he appeared to suggest that allegations of sexual abuse that have been leveled against Kevin Spacey and Bryan Singer resulted from the entertainers’ unease with their own sexuality.
McKellen tweeted Saturday that comments made during the live #QueerAF podcast were “clumsily expressed.” He said “I suggested that if closeted people were instead open about their sexuality they wouldn’t abuse others. That, of course, is wrong.”
He went on to say that he “would never, ever trivialize or condone abuse of any kind. I deeply regret my careless remarks and apologise unreservedly for any distress I caused.”
Both Spacey and Singer have denied wrongdoing in relation to the allegations.
