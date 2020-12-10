With pandemic restrictions prohibiting live performances, many local artists and arts organizations have turned to creating online streaming productions. But if you’re tired of sitting in front of your computer all day, or want to watch your favorite group perform on screens larger than your laptop, tablet or phone, how do you do that? How do you stream performances by local arts groups on your TV?

Some local arts groups have anticipated that question and created guides. While some of the information is organization-specific, the guides also include tech tips that you might find useful not just for that particular organization’s offerings, but more broadly. Here are some of them:

pnb.org/season/digital-help

seattleopera.org/on-stage/watching-on-your-tv

seattlesymphony.org/watch-listen/live/how-to-watch#watch

In addition, these guides offer broad tech tips:

cnet.com/how-to/how-to-connect-your-laptop-to-your-tv-wirelessly-or-with-hdmi

aarp.org/home-family/personal-technology/info-2020/stream-from-phone-to-tv.html

Happy arts streaming on your TV!