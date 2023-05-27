The Northwest Folklife Festival is a cultural buffet, with little dollops of music, dance, storytelling, visual art, etc. from many, many places around the world.

Running through Memorial Day at Seattle Center, Folklife turns 52 this weekend and is free of charge (though donations are appreciated). Sometimes the festival schedule comes in handy, but sometimes it’s best just to wander and follow your ears.

This weekend, the lineup includes: Haida folk/blues; Northwest hip-hop; klezmer orchestras; Coast Salish storytelling and music from Saanich, British Columbia; Cajun dancing; ghost stories; folk-punk groups; Hawaiian music; Estonian folk dance; an Iranian cultural showcase; tango; rumba; Balkan singalongs; a Diwali showcase; buskers; and so much more.

The full listings are at nwfolklife.org. Here are the basics:

Hours

The festival runs May 26-29, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday through Sunday, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday.

Entry fee

There is none. But the festival recommends a $20 donation, if you can.

Transportation

Over a dozen Metro bus lines run to Seattle Center. (See the Metro Trip Planner — or Google Maps — for details.) So does the Monorail, which you can catch from the Link light-rail station at Westlake.

Seattle Center also has a couple of parking garages (Mercer Street Garage, between Second Avenue North and Third Avenue North, and the Fifth Avenue North Garage, between Republican Street and Harrison Street) and plenty of bike racks.

Sustenance

The festival has food booths (gyros, dumplings, Kenyan sambusa, boba teas, falafel, hot dogs, Thai and Vietnamese food, etc.) and four beer gardens.

Weather

The National Weather Service forecasts a mellow weekend: partly sunny, with highs around 71 degrees.

Accessibility

As Seattle Center puts it: “We are dedicated to making Seattle Center facilities accessible to patrons with disabilities and hope to make your visit an enjoyable one. We take pride in complying with the Americans with Disabilities Act to enhance your enjoyment of Seattle Center events.” More details at seattlecenter.com.

In conclusion

You could study up some more at nwfolklife.org, if you care to. Or you could show up to this free, eclectic community festival and see what happens — it’s a time-honored Seattle tradition.