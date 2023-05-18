On a recent weekday at the Graphite Arts Center in Edmonds, artist Jim Ballard slid his fingers over the feathers of a Carolina parakeet, which went extinct in 1939. Then, he traced the snowflakes.

Ballard was touching the art, but there was no security guard to stop him: These were embossed paper art pieces meant to be read with fingertips.

In the exhibit “Tactile Vision,” curated by Ballard specifically for people who are blind or have low vision, visitors are encouraged to touch the art: The animals we can never quite touch in real life, like scorpions or jellyfish, on embossed bas-reliefs created by Ballard. The rough, unglazed clay of various half-domes, each with its unique set of wrinkles, relief and pockmarks, courtesy of artist Mary Ann Tokars-King. The cratered moon landscape and tenderly polished surface of Richard Hestekind’s onyx stone sculpture.

For Young Choi, who is blind, “Tactile Vision” (through June 17) was unlike any other gallery show: A Braille description accompanied each piece, so he didn’t have to ask someone to read him a number on the tag in order to locate the corresponding audio description. He could read and touch anything he wanted. “One of the fascinating pieces was the shape of snow,” Choi said. “I didn’t even know there were different shapes of snow like that.”

Choi said it’s unusual to encounter exhibits like this. More often than not, museums or galleries offer little to no accommodation for people who are blind or low vision, or have other disabilities, he said.

A growing group of Seattle-area arts organizations is trying to change that. Smaller organizations like Sound Theatre Company and The Vera Project, as well as major institutions like Frye Art Museum, Seattle Opera, Pacific Science Center, SIFF, Burke Museum and other arts groups of different sizes, are working to increase accessibility by — for instance — instituting sensory-friendly performances and spaces, offering Braille signage and touch tours for people who are blind or have low vision, adding audio devices and captioning, redesigning their spaces, and making websites and other online communication work for people who use screen readers.

These arts organizations are following in the footsteps of local arts groups founded by and/or for people with disabilities, like Deaf Spotlight, Vibrant Palette Arts Center and others that have long advocated for disability justice in the arts.

Many of the more recent changes in local arts organizations were sparked by the pandemic, which shone a spotlight on society’s inequities, as well as by the 2020 protests and the increased attention to diversity, equity and inclusion. But while advocates welcome the changes, on the eve of the 33rd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, they say the road ahead is long.

“Some orgs have made changes and are making more of an effort, but across the board, I think we still have a long way to go,” said Elizabeth Ralston, a Seattle-based accessibility consultant and the founder of the Seattle Cultural Accessibility Consortium, in an email. “However, I do feel hopeful. I think the accessibility conversation has been elevated and there are major organizations like ArtsFund working to be consistent with accessibility offerings and language. I am hoping others will follow suit.”

She says the issue is especially relevant right now, as many cultural organizations are struggling to reach their pre-pandemic audience numbers. And according to recent research, accessibility plays a major role, Ralston said: The lack of public transit, parking and drop-off locations can be a major barrier for people with disabilities, and ticketing systems can often be hard to navigate. And when people don’t feel welcomed, they stay away.

“This is something that I think is incredibly important to highlight,” Ralston said, noting that one in four people in the U.S. have a disability, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “In terms of having an organization think about: Who is in the room, and who is not in the room?”

Relaxed performances

This Sunday’s Seattle Opera performance of the Verdi classic “La Traviata” at McCaw Hall will look and feel different: The lights won’t entirely dim and guests are allowed to come and go as they please, talk, stand up and walk around and take out their phones. Shushing is not allowed. This is part of the Opera’s first “relaxed performance” — an experience the organization says is specifically designed for first-time and/or young operagoers, those looking for a more casual experience, as well as neurodiverse individuals (which includes people who are on the autism spectrum, and people with sensory processing disorders or ADHD) and individuals with anxiety or PTSD and other traumas.

“How can we provide equitable programming or tools that help us welcome people of all diversities into performances? It’s looking at the ADA and moving beyond ramps and interpreters, but including the full spectrum of humanity,” said Seattle-based arts accessibility and equity consultant Tiffany Sparks-Keeney of Inclusive Arts OT, who helped create the Opera’s program.

While sensory-friendly performances have become more common in Seattle for kids, Sparks-Keeney said, performances geared to adults are still few and far between. But as Sparks-Keeney, who is neurodiverse, likes to say: “Neurodiverse children become neurodiverse adults, and they’re also looking for arts programming.”

Sensory audience guides — printed and online programs that give people a heads-up about and describe sensations in a show, like major light flashes, moments of visual, auditory, or emotional intensity, suspense or audience interaction — have become more standard, Sparks-Keeney said. The Opera is planning to offer these guides, created by Sparks-Keeney, for every show going forward.

But even just a few years ago, when Sound Theatre Company began offering sensory-friendly and American Sign Language-interpreted performances, those were still fairly new. Now, the Seattle-based theater is at the forefront of accessibility justice in Seattle arts by offering a slate of sensory-friendly performances, ASL interpretation, closed captioning and front-row accessibility for all of its productions. The company has also offered tours for blind and low-vision people, which allows them to touch and get a sense of the props before the show.

Disability justice, within the larger context of social justice, infuses everything at Sound Theatre, from the pricing model (pay what you can) to the plays on the stage (including “Cost of Living,” running June 8-July 1). Many members of the organization’s executive leadership, board and staff have lived experience, and the theater also has a dedicated accessibility coordinator. The company also tries to hire performers with lived experience, and has held general auditions for deaf and disabled artists to create a talent pool since 2017.

Advertising

But, added Sound Theatre’s Co-Artistic Directors Shermona Mitchell and Teresa Thuman: It’s increasingly difficult to fund and find the people-power to provide the needed services at a rate that fits a nonprofit budget. “We’re starting to be left behind in the race that we started,” Mitchell said.

Accessible but not equitable

Anisa Proda is an art history buff. She loves Greek and Roman marble sculptures and modern art. But as a blind patron, she can’t see what museums are storing away behind glass. “So I try to compensate my art education by using alternative methods,” said Proda, a Seattle resident. “Sometimes I’d have to visit antique stores and try to find pieces there that would be maybe not exactly museum quality, but good quality to the point that I can learn about a certain period of time.”

Once, in Rome, a museum employee handed her latex gloves and allowed her to touch 2,000-year-old statues and Michelangelo sculptures. But stories like these, or experiences like “Tactile Vision,” are rare, Proda (who has worked as a museum accessibility consultant), said. More often than not, she’ll have to rely on verbal descriptions of art during dedicated, docent-led tours. She finds these options restrictive: often the tours are limited to a few pieces of art or a specific time and day, which can make it hard to attend. A last-minute visit to the Seattle Art Museum is out of the question for her, she said.

“Somebody might say it’s better than nothing. Sure, but when we get used to only appreciating crumbs, it lowers the expectation,” she said. “I wish people [would] create more suitable events and that becomes more of a standard thing, rather than a special thing.”

Ralston, of Seattle Cultural Accessibility Consortium, who is deaf, echoed the sentiment: A truly accessible experience for her still requires a lot of advance planning. Often it means she’s limited to one performance in the run of an entire show. Many times it means she has to email the venue to make sure there is closed captioning because marketing materials or even websites don’t mention it. “I’m worried that by the time I figure it out, all the seats will be gone,” she said. One closed-captioned show may make the art more “accessible,” but it doesn’t mean it’s equitable, she noted.

The front-line staff of the Frye Art Museum recently completed museum-specific training in ASL and other ways to communicate with people who are deaf and hard of hearing, and volunteer gallery guides who lead public tours have been offered training in verbally describing art and accompanying people who are blind or low-vision and require assistance. But visitors who would like a tour in ASL, or one including verbal descriptions, still need to request this two weeks in advance.

Town Hall has tried to find a workaround for email requests. Last year, the literary nonprofit rolled out an “accessibility requests” feature for its online ticketing system, which makes it easier for patrons to indicate seating requirements, make requests for ASL translation or Communication Access Realtime Translation services (which converts speech into text), or communicate other needs. The organization is also working on other future improvements, like installing ADA push-button door openers and expanding Braille signage throughout the building.

Cecelia Black, a local artist and activist who uses a wheelchair, says there’s still a long way to go. Smaller galleries where early-career artists can get opportunities are spread out across the city, making them hard to reach via public transit. Alternative art spaces in historical buildings are largely inaccessible. At concerts, she can often only buy a maximum of two tickets, one for her in the ADA zone, and a friend — meaning concerts with a larger group of people are difficult to arrange.

And even in major museums and galleries, she doesn’t get the same experience as everyone else, Black said. At the Henry Art Gallery, she can’t look over the edge of the balcony designed to see the art from above. At other museums, she often can’t see paintings because the lights shine right in her eyes or create a glare on the glass. “Designing for ADA codes just allows people to enter a space but it doesn’t necessarily allow them to experience the space in the same way,” Black noted.

That’s why Seattle painter Ian Shearer curated the exhibit “Fortitude: Working Artists With Disabilities,” a showing of more than two dozen artists with disabilities currently on view at Slip Gallery in Belltown (through May 27), with access in mind. This includes Braille artist bios, signs letting visitors know whether the artist is OK with them touching the work, as well as artwork hung at various heights so that people who use wheelchairs or other mobility devices, as well as people who’d like to sit on benches, can see them better. “It’s something that a lot of people don’t think about,” Shearer said, “or don’t have the buy-in to think about. Galleries [will say] everyone’s welcome. Well, yeah, but some people literally can’t experience it.”

For Ralston, getting to true accessibility justice in the arts will require a major cultural shift toward universal design and going above and beyond ADA compliance. “When you think about universal design, you are creating the biggest tent possible that everybody can fit under,” Ralston said. “So if you’re going to use captioning, you have to remember it benefits everyone, not just people with hearing loss. It benefits people whose second language is English. It benefits people who are learning to read … It benefits even hearing people … because they miss stuff.”

To create a truly welcoming and inclusive environment, she said, organizations need to rethink their approach to accessibility, hire disabled artists and employees, and rebuild their relationships with the communities that have been shut out for so long, she said. “A lot of relationship building and repair, reaching out, and communication needs to be done for this to happen.”

_____

