On the morning of Seattle’s worst ice storm in a decade, Ellen Walker turned on the news at 4:30. The executive director of Pacific Northwest Ballet watched as King County Metro suspended bus service and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport closed its runways. She looked, warily, out her window.

PNB had two scheduled performances of “The Nutcracker” that Dec. 23, part of an annual tradition that brings in about half of its yearly ticket-sale revenue — this year, PNB was shooting for $5.5 million of “Nutcracker” revenue. But Seattle’s historic ice storm didn’t care. Roads were treacherous, and without public transit, Walker didn’t think it fair to McCaw Hall staff or patrons to maintain PNB’s afternoon matinee. At 7:10 a.m., she contacted her team. She talked to PNB’s leaders in production, costume, orchestra, dance and marketing. She looked to peer performing arts organizations who were grappling with the same decision. By 8:20 a.m., she canceled the 2 p.m. show.

Along with PNB, ACT Theatre, Taproot Theatre and other performing arts organizations canceled shows that day, some of which were the last shows of their runs, or close to it, and could not be made up. In a year when Seattle arts organizations are still grappling with pandemic recovery, every ticket counts, and the loss of one or two shows during the busy holiday season had a considerable financial impact on these organizations.

PNB refunded about $240,000 worth of tickets, and moved some other ticket holders to performances later in the show’s run (decreasing the total tickets available). All in all, the ballet estimates it lost about $250,000 in ticket-sale revenue from the one cancellation. While it wasn’t financially devastating, PNB said, it still hurt.

“Our sector, we’ve had a lot of adversity,” Walker said. “And this was another day where you have an opportunity to incrementally move forward in a long, long, long recovery, and you can’t.”

PNB made a different decision for its performance that evening. With a lead message to ticket holders of “please don’t come unless you feel safe,” Walker decided the roads and sidewalks around PNB were clear enough by 3 p.m. for the evening show to go on. Not all staff could make it, but those who could did “lots of jobs that aren’t in our job description,” she said. The patrons rallied, too — 1,600 of them, or 55% of McCaw Hall’s capacity.

A couple miles south that day, ACT Theatre was dealing with the same dilemmas and ended up canceling both a matinee and evening performance of “A Christmas Carol” — both of which were sold out — as well as a performance of “The Dina Martina Christmas Show.” Ticket holders for “Dina” were able to move to later shows, but the two remaining performances of “A Christmas Carol” were sold out.

Nearly 1,000 ticket holders were unable to see the show, and so far, ACT has given $50,000 worth of ticket refunds and is processing more. Some patrons either put the price of their ticket toward another show or donated it to ACT, which is appreciated since all staff still got paid for the canceled shows, said Anita Shah, managing director.

Shah said the decision to cancel the matinee came down to the safety of the ACT team, as well as directives from local leaders to stay home. For the evening show, public transportation wasn’t available soon enough to get the cast and crew to the theater on time.

Taproot Theatre also canceled both a matinee and evening performance of “The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley.” Taproot’s usual policy for weather is that if I-5 is open, so is the theater, said Karen Lund, producing artistic director — and I-5 was open. But once you got off the highway and into Greenwood, the sidewalks and roads were a no-go. If staff who lived in Greenwood couldn’t even get to work, Lund decided it was best to cancel the matinee. Then, when the ice in Greenwood wasn’t melting fast enough, she canceled the evening performance, too.

Both shows that day were sold out, and they were selling tickets for standing room. On top of that, this run had about 1,200 ticket holders who had never purchased Taproot tickets before. Who knows, Lund said, how many new patrons Taproot missed out on due to that one cancellation. “It was a really hard call to make.”

Lund estimates Taproot lost about $13,000 in revenue from the two cancellations, a combination of ticket sales and concessions — a significant amount for a small theater, she said. There won’t be an opportunity to make up for the loss since its fiscal year, aligned with the calendar year, has ended.

The cancellations were disheartening even beyond the financial impact. “It was our first show that we had not had a COVID closure, and … it just felt like we were back,” she said. “It was just a real dip in our spirits to be shut down again, but for another reason that we have no control over.”

Gary Tucker, PNB director of communications, said PNB is grateful it only had to cancel one performance of the 38-show “Nutcracker” run and that it was able to move patrons to later dates. Other organizations, like Seattle Rep and 5th Avenue Theatre, were not so lucky, having had to cancel the last performances of their shows’ runs.

Tucker added that PNB’s financial loss was a “huge blow” but not devastating. “This is painful, but we expect to absorb the loss without making cuts in our annual budget.”

