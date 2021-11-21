Holiday Guide 2021

Welcome to the holiday season! A time when we enthusiastically embrace the colder months’ coziness by bundling up indoors with our favorite holiday movies and tunes, put the kitchen to good use by cooking up traditional delights and maybe even enjoy (or curse) a rare snow event or two.

However you spend your holiday season, there are plenty of festive shows, light displays, performances, movies and more coming this winter to usher you into the season. Read on for stories on how families are navigating the holidays and its diverse traditions, Washington’s favorite pie flavor (and where to find it) and an inside look at the Nutcracker, as well as our recommendations for how to bake a pie, holiday events (both live and digital) and more this winter.

Happy holidays!

— Seattle Times Features staff

