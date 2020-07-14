Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton says she takes no pleasure in the national health crisis and economic collapse over which her 2016 opponent is presiding. She also doesn’t expect President Trump to conduct himself honorably when it comes to the 2020 election.

The former secretary of state appeared on Monday’s “The Daily Show,” where host Trevor Noah asked if the dismal state of the nation makes her want to tell everyone “I told you so.”

Clinton joked that indeed she’d wandered around town telling locals she should have been president before the lockdown happened.

She then turned serious, blasting Trump’s “lack of leadership” and claiming he’s hoping the deadly coronavirus pandemic goes away on its own so he can get back to “pretending” to be president.

“You got beaten by a showman who just knew how to win the ratings, how do you feel when you see what America is going through now?” Noah asked.

“Well it breaks my heart,” she said. “I tried to warn people during the campaign that he was not fit for the office, he was not prepared for the office, his appeal to the basest instincts among us was really setting us up for more divisiveness.”

Advertising

According to Clinton, she doesn’t revel in Trump’s failures.

“I take no pleasure in that,” she said. “I want to root for America, I want to root for anybody who is our president. It’s just hard to see what he’s done to the office.

She accused the president of undermining the nation’s institutions and having no respect for the law. Clinton called it “painful” that, in her opinion, Trump hasn’t met the nation’s expectations for a leader.

“Even people who voted for him expected him to the rise to the job and increasingly that has become just impossible to expect any longer,” she said.

Clinton said she worries about the president using voter suppression and misleading claims about mail in ballots leading to fraud to stay on office. She also worries that even if Trump loses, he may be reticent to relinquish power.

“I think it is a fair point to raise as to whether or not if he loses he’s going to go quietly or not, and we have to be ready for that,” she said.

Clinton beat Trump by nearly 3 million votes in 2016, but the Electoral College awarded the presidency to the Republican nominee by a comfortable margin.

———

©2020 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.