Schools are closed. Kids are home. If you are looking for things to keep them (and yourself!) entertained, we’d like to help. Here’s a coloring page inspired by Seattle’s love affair with gardening. It may be the first of a series of coloring pages about hobbies we can do at home while we practice social distancing due to the coronavirus outbreak. You can download a print-friendly version here. And if you would like to share your results, use the hashtag #stcoloringpage so we can spot it on social media. Happy coloring!
Art by Gabriel Campanario, Seattle Times News Artist
