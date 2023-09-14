Once I and the other fairgoers were strapped into the hard plastic seats of Revolution 360, the pendulum ride began swaying us back and forth. It was a gentle, pleasant movement at first, like being on a porch swing. But with each swing, we crept incrementally higher, and our view of the sprawling roller coaster tracks, vendor tents and stages below us expanded.

“How do you feel?” I asked the maybe-10-year-old boy next to me. We had bonded in line as we both convinced ourselves boarding the Washington State Fair’s new thrill ride was a good idea.

“I might faint,” he said cheerfully, in anticipation of the higher and higher heights we were reaching. “Or throw up.”

Same, I thought.

We whooshed down toward the earth and back up again. I gripped the safety bars tighter and held my breath. At the peak of the full loop, I caught one glimpse of the upside-down, open-mouthed-screaming teenage girls across from me, their hair whipping in the wind against the light blue sky. I squeezed my eyes shut as we plummeted down.

The Washington State Fair — the largest of its kind in the Pacific Northwest — has accrued plenty of fan favorites since opening in 1900, from Fisher scones to adorable piglets. But this year, it debuted a handful of new attractions. Besides Revolution 360, the fair includes a wilderness survival-themed experience and an expansion of a farming exhibit.

Seattle Times photographer Luke Johnson (a carnival ride skeptic and outdoor adventurer) joined me (who is somewhat OK with being upside down, but once failed to make a campfire with a lighter) for a day at the fair to give these add-ons a go. Here’s how it went.

Survival: The Exhibition

Fair spokesperson Stacy Van Horne likened this new exhibition to the wilderness reality show “Survivor,” except less scary and more fun. That sounded ideal to me, so Luke and I set off to find Survival: The Exhibition, which was situated under a giant white tent in the southeast corner of the fair.

Upon entering, we passed through an interactive museum of sorts in which each room simulated a different environment — from an arctic tundra to a desert — and taught us how to, well, not die there. Informative placards explained how to filter water and send SOS signals. Videos informed us that calming yourself down with deep breaths is the first step in nearly any emergency situation.

Luke spent a lot of time reading the harrowing survival stories of real adventurers, but the exhibit was also interactive enough to keep school-aged kids (and me) engaged. We practiced tying knots and were quizzed on edible rainforest plants. (Spoiler: I will die first if Luke and I are ever stranded in a jungle.)

Then it was time to put our new survival skills to the test in part two: the obstacle course and zip line. Though Luke seemed to think this section was mostly for kids, a sign listed out all the criteria to participate, such as weighing 35-275 pounds, wearing close-toed shoes and being “of average physical condition.”

Check, check and check. I grabbed a harness.

“Don’t fall,” Luke said as I took off wobbling across a slack rope. I snaked my way through the course, crossing a series of beams and ropes, maybe 4 feet above the ground, and applying his advice flawlessly.

Then came a 10-foot stretch in which you had to swing yourself between vertically hanging ropes, with only the shakiest of footing below. After making it only 3 or 4 feet, my biceps were shaking. I was sweating. I wasn’t going to make it.

“You’re almost halfway there!” Luke encouraged while snapping photos.

The survival videos popped into my head; I took a deep breath to calm myself. This advice really works, it turns out, because I then remembered I was in a harness, sat back into it, and yanked myself along to the next stretch.

The course concluded with a gentle but enjoyable zip line ride back down to the starting point. While the experience made me question if I am in fact “of average physical condition,” it was a fun challenge and low enough to the ground to not be too nerve-wracking.

It also complemented the museum portion, which was packed with more interesting facts than we had time to take in. Luke speculated that perhaps this attraction was less crowded than others we visited because it emphasized education so heavily, rather than pure fun. But hey — he didn’t even try the obstacle course!

Revolution 360

After proving that I would be a viable “Survivor” contestant, we went in search of the truly petrifying item on our list. This new pendulum ride, Van Horne told me, was probably the scariest thrill ride the fair has introduced since the drop-ride Extreme Scream in 1999.

It had just arrived from Italy, and Van Horne warned us that it might not be set up in time for our visit. Unfortunately for me, it was. In ThrillVille, the fair’s carnival ride central, it cheerfully flashed its colorful lights while swinging screaming riders around in a 360-degree loop.

As we neared the front of Revolution 360’s short line, Luke helpfully stopped reading off statistics about amusement park deaths and switched to optimistic statements such as, “It should be fine.” The demeanors of the riders disembarking ranged from nonchalant to hurrying toward the bathrooms (do we want to know why?).

I started to feel queasy before climbing into my seat, but the reality of the ride wasn’t as bad as the anticipation. Each time we completed the full loop, hovering entirely upside down for one unbearable moment, I had to close my eyes and pretend it wasn’t happening. But I loved the feeling of cool air rushing past us as we swung back down again.

By the end, let’s just say, I didn’t vomit — but I wasn’t about to eat any fried Oreos, either.

If you’re chasing some classic, amusement park-type adrenaline to bond with friends over, this ride certainly expands your fair options. Hear it from the skeptic himself. “If I was into rides, it looked like a ride that would be fun,” Luke said. “It makes you feel.”

The Bee Box at The Farm at SillyVille

If, like Luke, you are deathly allergic to bees, don’t fret. This new addition to the fair’s food production exhibition includes zero real bees. The Farm at SillyVille walks kids and families through Washington’s farm-to-table process with (mostly) pretend animals and plants, and Van Horne said it’s become a visitor favorite.

Upon entering the toddler-packed exhibit, the little ones get a lunch box. They then file through different stations and collect pretend apples, eggs and more, while smiling staff members teach them about where these everyday foods come from.

At the new station — the Bee Box — visitors could press buttons on a giant hive-shaped display to hear bees buzz or compare how bees see colors differently from humans, and kids received wands to “pollinate” the flowers outside with.

While Luke and I didn’t get lunchboxes or wands and felt out of place without a tiny human to justify our presence, the activities seemed well-paced and engaging for their intended audience. It was a thoroughly delightful kid-watching experience.

These three new activities seemed to represent just the thinnest slice of the fair. As we meandered between them, breathing in barbecue– and caramel-scented air, we passed a magic performance, petting zoo, bungee jump-esque ride and plenty of fried food stalls — and that was just one five-minute jaunt.

So, while we hope these new options help build out your fair itinerary, you may still want to check the full schedule at thefair.com before heading to Puyallup. And if you don’t know any toddlers or don’t like hanging in the air inverted, there are always scones and piglets to fall back on.