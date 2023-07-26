The estate of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen has bequeathed thousands of items — including memorabilia from “Star Trek,” “Star Wars” and “The Wizard of Oz,” as well as musicians Kurt Cobain and Jimi Hendrix — to Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture, the museum founded by Allen and his sister, Jody Allen.

Highlights from the gift, announced Wednesday, include “Star Trek” scripts annotated by actor Nichelle Nichols, who played Lt. Nyota Uhura in the original show and in six movies; the captain’s chair from the bridge of a “Star Trek” set; a Darth Vader helmet from “The Empire Strikes Back”; a hat worn by the Wicked Witch of the West from the 1939 “The Wizard of Oz” film; and a full alien creature suit from the 1979 film “Alien.”

On the music front, MoPOP is receiving a smashed Univox electric guitar owned by Cobain, a 1951 Epiphone FT-79 acoustic guitar owned by Hendrix, the motorcycle jacket Prince wore in the 1984 film “Purple Rain” and handwritten lyrics that David Bowie wrote for “Starman.”

MoPOP did not disclose the value of the collection.

Several items from Allen’s collection, like a Spinner vehicle from “Blade Runner,” were previously on loan to MoPOP and are already on display. Many more are set to join the museum’s permanent exhibits soon. Some will also feature in MoPOP’s 2024 exhibition “Massive,” exploring the power of pop culture.

“Paul really was a pioneer. He’s collected so many things that people don’t even know about,” said Michele Y. Smith, the CEO of MoPOP.