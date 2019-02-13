NEW YORK (AP) — Heidi Toffler, who collaborated with husband Alvin Toffler on the best-selling “Future Shock” and other influential books, has died.

Toffler died Feb. 6 at her home in Los Angeles, according to a spokeswoman. She was 89, and the cause of death was not immediately available.

Alvin Toffler, who died in 2016, was known to millions in the 1970s and beyond for books which anticipated telecommuting, the internet and other aspects of the digital age. He would later cite his wife’s editing and research as invaluable and say that “Future Shock” and such later works as “The Third Wave” and “Powershift” belonged to her as much as him. She was listed as co-author with her husband on three books: “War and Anti-War,” ”Creating a New Civilization” and “Revolutionary Wealth.”