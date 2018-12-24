LOS ANGELES (AP) — Supermodel Heidi Klum is engaged to her musician boyfriend.
The 45-year-old German model announced her engagement to Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz in an Instagram post on Monday.
She has been dating the 29-year-old Kaulitz for nearly a year.
The post featured a black-and-white photo of the couple, with Klum showing her diamond ring and writing, “I SAID YES.”
She went public in May about her relationship with Kaulitz.
Klum, a judge on “America’s Got Talent,” has three children from her marriage to Seal.