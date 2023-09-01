We’ve seen “The ‘Friends’ Experience,” and “Stranger Things: The Experience“; now the Seattle area is about to get Harry Pottered. The touring interactive experience “Harry Potter: Magic at Play” arrives here Nov. 10. The Shops at The Bravern in Bellevue will host the event, which originated in Chicago last year.

The event will feature “more than 20 touchpoints of hands-on magical interactivity, including games, exploration, sensory activations and more that celebrate Harry’s own journey in discovering the wizarding world,” according to a news release. A spokesperson clarified that “Harry Potter: Magic at Play” is not a museum exhibit and does not include any props, costumes or sets from the “Harry Potter” films. Rather, it’s described as a participatory experience in which visitors start at the Dursley residence at 4 Privet Drive, travel to Hogwarts, master some spells, fend off a swarm of pixies, practice Quidditch skills, visit Hagrid’s pumpkin patch, enter the Forbidden Forest and more. The experience also includes a gift shop and a cafe featuring the favorite drink of Hogwarts alums, butterbeer.

Advance tickets for “Harry Potter: Magic at Play” go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at harrypottermagicatplay.com. Timed entry tickets begin at $29 for adults and $22.50 for children 9 and under; children under 3 are free. The event is scheduled to run through Jan. 21.