BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Happy Place, Emily Henry

2. Simply Lies, David Baldacci

3. In the Lives of Puppets, TJ Klune

4. Small Mercies, Dennis Lehane

5. Hello Beautiful, Ann Napolitano

6. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin

7. You Shouldn’t Have Come Here, Jeneva Rose

8. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover

9. The Way of the Bear, Anne Hillerman

10. Hang the Moon, Jeannette Walls

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Wager, David Grann

2. Y’all Eat Yet?, Miranda Lambert

3. Letters to Trump, Donald J. Trump

4. Outlive, Peter Attia

5. The Light We Carry, Michelle Obama

6. Comedy Bang! Bang!, Scott Aukerman

7. Soul Boom, Rainn Wilson

8. Collecting Confidence, Kim Gravel

9. Israel, Tara-Leigh Cobble

10. You Can’t Joke About That, Kat Timpf

