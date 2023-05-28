BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. Happy Place, Emily Henry
2. Only the Dead, Jack Carr
3. Fourth Wing, Rebecca Yarros
4. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver
5. The 23rd Midnight, James Patterson, Maxine Paetro
6. Queen Charlotte, Julia Quinn
7. Yellowface, R.F. Kuang
8. The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece, Tom Hanks, R. Sikoryak (illus.)
9. Simply Lies, David Baldacci
10. The True Love Experiment, Christina Lauren
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Magnolia Table, Vol. 3, Joanna Gaines
2. Healthygirl Kitchen, Danielle Brown
3. The Wager, David Grann
4. Disruptive Thinking, T.D. Jakes
5. Outlive, Peter Attia, Bill Gifford
6. The Daddy Diaries, Andy Cohen
7. Spare, Prince Harry
8. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin
9. The Light We Carry, Michelle Obama
10. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy
