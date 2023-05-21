BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. Happy Place, Emily Henry
2. The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece, Tom Hanks, R. Sikoryak (illus.)
3. Fourth Wing, Rebecca Yarros
4. The 23rd Midnight, James Patterson, Maxine Paetro
5. Queen Charlotte, Julia Quinn
6. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver
7. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese
8. The Wedding Planner, Danielle Steel
9. Simply Lies, David Baldacci
10. Hello Beautiful, Ann Napolitano
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Magnolia Table, Vol. 3, Joanna Gaines
2. Spare, Prince Harry
3. Disruptive Thinking, T.D. Jakes
4. The Light We Carry, Michelle Obama
5. The Wager, David Grann
6. The Daddy Diaries, Andy Cohen
7. Outlive, Peter Attia
8. Y’all Eat Yet?, Miranda Lambert
9. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin
10. The Glucose Goddess Method, Jessie Inchauspe
