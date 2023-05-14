BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Happy Place, Emily Henry

2. The 23rd Midnight, James Patterson / Maxine Paetro

3. Fourth Wing, Rebecca Yarros

4. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese

5. The Wedding Planner, Danielle Steel

6. Simply Lies, David Baldacci

7. Hello Beautiful, Ann Napolitano

8. The Secret Book of Flora Lea, Patti Callahan Henry

9. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin

10. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Magnolia Table, Vol. 3. Joanna Gaines

2. The Glucose Goddess Method, Jessie Inchauspe

3. The Wager, David Grann

4. The Light We Carry, Michelle Obama

5. Serenity in the Storm, Kayleigh Mcenany

6. Tremendous, Joey Diaz

7. Look for Me There, Luke Russert

8. Outlive, Peter Attia

9. Letters to Trump, Donald J. Trump

10. The Daily Dad, Ryan Holiday

Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. Copyright 2023, PWxyz LLC