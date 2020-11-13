WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Jon Ossoff, Democratic Senate candidate in Georgia; Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Adm. Brett Giroir; Dr. Atul Gawande, coronavirus adviser to President-elect Joe Biden; John Bolton, former national security adviser to President Donald Trump; former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Ron Klain, Biden’s incoming chief of staff; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Dr. Michael Osterholm, coronavirus adviser to Biden.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Preempted by coverage of the Masters golf tournament.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Raphael Warnock, Democratic Senate candidate in Georgia; Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Legal analysts Kenneth Starr and Laurence Tribe.