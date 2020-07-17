WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Govs. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark., and Jared Polis, D-Colo.; Reps. Karen Bass, D-Calif., Val Demings, D-Fla., and Donna Shalala, D-Fla.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Polis; Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.; Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health; Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio; Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Colin Powell, former secretary of state and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms; Dr. Richard Besser, former acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration; and Michael Drake, incoming president of the University of California System.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Clyburn; Mayors Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles and Ted Wheeler of Portland, Oregon; Gov. Tate Reeves, R-Miss.; Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — President Donald Trump.