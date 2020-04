NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus task force coordinator; Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J.; Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota; Stacey Abrams, former Democratic candidate for Georgia governor.

The Seattle Times does not append comment threads to stories from wire services such as the Associated Press, The New York Times, The Washington Post or Bloomberg News. Rather, we focus on discussions related to local stories by our own staff. You can read more about our community policies here