'Tacoma FD,' from the stars of 'Super Troopers,' gets a dose of real Tacoma firefighters in its second season

How you can support Seattle-area bookstores — and have plenty to read! — during the coronavirus pandemic

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — FedEx Chairman and CEO Fred Smith; former White House adviser Gary Cohn; Richard Pollack, president and CEO of the American Hospital Association; Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

The Seattle Times does not append comment threads to stories from wire services such as the Associated Press, The New York Times, The Washington Post or Bloomberg News. Rather, we focus on discussions related to local stories by our own staff. You can read more about our community policies here