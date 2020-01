Happy 120th birthday, University Book Store! Here are some things you might not have known about it

Ken Jennings, the Greatest of All Time on 'Jeopardy!,' says he's likely done competing on the show

The Seattle Times does not append comment threads to stories from wire services such as the Associated Press, The New York Times, The Washington Post or Bloomberg News. Rather, we focus on discussions related to local stories by our own staff. You can read more about our community policies here