WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal; New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell; New York City Mayor Eric Adams; Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 coordinator.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Jha; Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer; Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba; David Beasley, head of the U.N. World Food Program; Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; singer Dave Matthews.

“Fox News Sunday” — Jha; Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.