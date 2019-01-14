NEW YORK (AP) — An art exhibit installed on the grounds of the World Trade Center that features a giant candy sculpture wrapped in the Saudi Arabian flag is being relocated following complaints from 9/11 victims groups.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey confirmed Monday the exhibit “Candy Nations” is being moved to the Kennedy Airport AirTrain system later this week.

Nearly 3,000 people died when hijacked planes slammed into the original trade center towers, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field on Sept. 11, 2001. Fifteen of the 19 attackers were Saudis.

Hundreds of victims’ relatives and injured survivors have sued the Saudi government, saying its employees knowingly assisted hijackers who carried out the attacks.

The Saudi government has long denied any involvement in the attacks.