LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kacey Musgraves, Dave Matthews and Lukas Nelson saluted the outlaw king of country music Willie Nelson with tributes and performances at the famed Los Angeles studio The Village.
The Recording Academy’s Producers & Engineers Wing honored Nelson Wednesday night ahead of the Grammy Awards on Sunday, where Nelson is nominated for two awards.
The 85-year-old Texas singer-songwriter was a man of few words when he was presented with a plaque, jokingly asking if he was graduating. He thanked all the producers and engineers, adding that “I’m glad they liked me ’cause they could have really screwed me up.”
Nelson is nominated for both best traditional pop vocal album for “My Way,” a covers album of Frank Sinatra songs, and nominated for best American roots performance for “Last Man Standing.”
