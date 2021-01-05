The 63rd annual Grammy Awards, set to be presented this month, have been delayed over concerns about COVID-19, which has been spreading rapidly in the Los Angeles area, where the event was planned, according to a person familiar with the plans.

The delay comes less than four weeks before the ceremony was to be held, on Jan. 31, although the Recording Academy, the organization that presents the awards, had not announced details about the show.

In an interview in December, when nominations were announced, Harvey Mason Jr., chairman and interim chief executive of the academy, said that an event was planned for a small audience but that many other details were still being worked out. Trevor Noah, from “The Daily Show,” was to be the host.

Beyoncé has the most nominations for the ceremony, with nine in eight categories.

The academy was expected to issue a formal announcement about the delay later Tuesday. The news was first reported by Rolling Stone.