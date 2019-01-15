COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Former Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) says he’s joined CNN as a political commentator.
The Ohio Republican is a frequent critic of President Donald Trump and a potential 2020 presidential contender.
Kasich announced in a tweet on Tuesday he will begin immediately as a regular contributor on the cable news network.
Kasich concluded eight years as governor on Sunday. The next day, Beverly Hills-based United Talent Agency announced they’d signed him as a new client.
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- Not even a goodbye: KIRO abruptly cancels 'The Ron & Don Show'
- Q13 Fox staffer fired after TV station airs altered Trump video WATCH
- The Who's symphonic Moving On! tour coming to Seattle's T-Mobile Park, backed by local orchestra
- 'Rampage: MacArthur, Yamashita, and the Battle of Manila': A harrowing chronicle of a dark corner of World War II
- 4 Seattle rappers who had big years in 2018
Since abandoning a 2016 presidential bid, Kasich has steadily criticized Trump and the Republican Party on cable and network news shows.
The 66-year-old has worked with Democrats including then-Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and former Vice President Joe Biden on efforts to identify bipartisan policy solutions and to promote civility in politics.