PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — “The Good Fight” will be musical as well as combative in its third season.
Creators Robert and Michelle King said the drama will continue to play off Trump-era current events.
There also will be songs that naturally reflect what’s happening in a scene, Robert King told a TV critics’ meeting Wednesday.
One example: series stars Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald’s characters perform an impromptu version of “Raspberry Beret,” bonding over their love of Prince.
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- A critic and a high schooler co-review 'Dear Evan Hansen' at Seattle's Paramount Theatre
- Q13 Fox staffer fired after TV station airs altered Trump video WATCH
- New on Netflix in January 2019: 'Ant-Man and the Wasp,' 'Incredibles 2,' 'Black Earth Rising' and 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'
- Not even a goodbye: KIRO abruptly cancels 'The Ron & Don Show'
- We're starting a book club! Join Seattle Times arts critic Moira Macdonald in a new online group
In another instance, “The Good Fight” newcomer Michael Sheen sings the Jackson 5 tune “I’ll Be There.”
Sheen called it a “terrifying” challenge and joked it will make for historic TV.
“The Good Fight” begins its new season March 14 on CBS All Access, an on-demand and live streaming service.