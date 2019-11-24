Former K-pop band member Goo Hara was found dead Sunday in her home in Seoul, South Korea, according to Gangnam police, who are investigating the cause of her death. She was 28.

The singer, who was known as Hara to her fans, was a member of the wildly popular K-pop girl group Kara. The South Korean group, which released its first album, “The First Blooming,” in 2007, was part of the early groups that helped usher in the K-pop global phenomenon.

After the group disbanded, Hara embarked on a solo career in 2015, with the debut of the EP “Alohara” (Can You Feel It?). She also had some television and film roles.

In May, Hara was found unconscious after a suspected suicide attempt, The South China Morning Post reported.

This summer, she shared on her Instagram page a screen shot showing that she had signed with a Japanese management agency, Production Ogi.

She released a Japanese-language dance song called “Midnight Queen” this month, and announced on Instagram that she would have a tour in the Japanese cities of Fukuoka, Nagoya, Osaka and Tokyo to promote the single.

Her last post on Instagram, where she had 1.6 million followers, was a photo from this weekend that showed her on a bed, staring into the camera. On her website, Hara, whose legal name was Koo HaRa and who was born Jan. 13, 1991, in Gwangju, South Korea, listed photography, reading and exercise as her hobbies.

Her death is the latest among K-pop celebrities. In October, the actress, singer and former K-pop band member Sulli was found dead. Her manager found her while checking her home in Seongnam, South Korea. She was a member of the girl group f(x), which debuted in 2009.

In 2017, K-pop star Kim Jong-hyun, 27, killed himself. He left a note saying that he had been overcome with depression.