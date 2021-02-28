“The Queen’s Gambit” versus “Small Axe.” Borat versus Alexander Hamilton. The questionable relevance of swanky statuettes versus the obvious urgency of the coronavirus pandemic. Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards ceremony had a wealth of faceoffs.
Here’s a complete list of winners, including four categories taken by Netflix’s “The Crown” and two top film categories taken by “Nomadland,” which is on Hulu.
MOVIES
Best Motion Picture, Drama
“Nomadland”
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
Best Director, Motion Picture
Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Rosamund Pike, “I Care a Lot”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, “Soul”
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
“Io Sì (Seen),” “The Life Ahead”
Best Motion Picture, Animated
“Soul”
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language
“Minari”
TELEVISION
Best Television Series, Drama
“The Crown”
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
“Schitt’s Creek”
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
“The Queen’s Gambit”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Emma Corrin, “The Crown”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role
Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role
John Boyega, “Small Axe”