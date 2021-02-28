“The Queen’s Gambit” versus “Small Axe.” Borat versus Alexander Hamilton. The questionable relevance of swanky statuettes versus the obvious urgency of the coronavirus pandemic. Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards ceremony had a wealth of faceoffs.

Here’s a complete list of winners, including four categories taken by Netflix’s “The Crown” and two top film categories taken by “Nomadland,” which is on Hulu.

MOVIES

Best Motion Picture, Drama

“Nomadland”

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Best Director, Motion Picture

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Rosamund Pike, “I Care a Lot”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, “Soul”

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Io Sì (Seen),” “The Life Ahead”

Best Motion Picture, Animated

“Soul”

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

“Minari”

TELEVISION

Best Television Series, Drama

“The Crown”

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

“Schitt’s Creek”

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

“The Queen’s Gambit”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role

John Boyega, “Small Axe”