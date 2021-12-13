For the Golden Globes, the show must go on — even when there’s no show.

After a year in which NBC announced it would not air the next ceremony because of ethical lapses by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the scandal-ridden group behind the film and television awards, the HFPA went ahead and announced a full list of nominees anyway Monday morning. On the drama side, “The Power of the Dog,” “King Richard” and “Belfast” dominated, while in the comedy-musical categories, significant attention was showered on “West Side Story,” “Licorice Pizza” and “Don’t Look Up.”

But will those nominations provide the same lift they traditionally do? Hollywood has largely steered clear of the HFPA after a series of bombshell reports in The Los Angeles Times and The New York Times revealed financial and ethical lapses within a cloistered membership that had no Black voters. In the months since, the HFPA has claimed that it is cleaning up its act, announcing in a news release last week that the group has admitted its “largest and most diverse class to date of 21 new members.”

Still, those reforms came only after a lot of heel-dragging and half-measures led Hollywood power players to turn against the Golden Globes. When the HFPA’s initial series of proposed reforms was deemed insufficient, publicists largely cut off the group’s access to talent, some voters within the HFPA quit, and even Tom Cruise was moved to return his three Golden Globes in protest.

The group’s lack of diversity could often be felt in what it celebrated and what it snubbed, and this year’s slate of nominees offers marginal improvement: The best director category made room for two women, Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”) and Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”), and the race for best actor in a drama featured three Black contenders, Will Smith (“King Richard”), Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”) and Mahershala Ali (“Swan Song”).

Still, awards observers chuckled as the nominations were read out by rapper-actor Snoop Dogg, perhaps the only notable Black celebrity who would be willing to return the HFPA’s phone call after such a contentious year. And while the group’s president, Helen Hoehne, projected positivity in her remarks on nominations morning, it remains unclear what form the Jan. 9 ceremony will take, especially after a rival awards show, the Critics Choice Awards, swooped in to claim Jan. 9 for its own ceremony. (That show will be televised, with nominations to be announced later Monday.)

Here is the full list of Golden Globe nominations:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“The Power of the Dog”

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

“Cyrano”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Tick, Tick … Boom!”

“West Side Story”

Best Director, Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”

Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”

Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, “Annette”

Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”

Jennifer Lawrence, “Don’t Look Up”

Emma Stone, “Cruella”

Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast”

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Ruth Negga, “Passing”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song”

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Don’t Look Up”

Peter Dinklage, “Cyrano”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick … Boom!”

Cooper Hoffman, “Licorice Pizza”

Anthony Ramos, “In the Heights”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”

Jamie Dornan, “Belfast”

Ciaran Hinds, “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Adam McKay, “Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, “Being the Ricardos

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, “The French Dispatch”

Germaine Franco, “Encanto”

Jonny Greenwood, “The Power of the Dog”

Alberto Iglesias, “Parallel Mothers”

Hans Zimmer, “Dune”

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Be Alive,” “King Richard”

“Dos Oruguitas,” “Encanto”

“Down to Joy,” “Belfast”

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” “Respect”

“No Time to Die,” “No Time to Die”

Best Motion Picture, Animated

“Encanto”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“My Sunny Maad”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language

“Compartment No. 6”

“Drive My Car”

“The Hand of God”

“A Hero”

“Parallel Mothers”

Best Television Series, Drama

“Lupin”

“The Morning Show”

“Pose”

“Squid Game”

“Succession”

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

“The Great”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Reservation Dogs”

“Ted Lasso”

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

“Dopesick”

“Impeachment: American Crime Story”

“Maid”

“Mare of Easttown”

“The Underground Railroad”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, “Pose”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Omar Sy, “Lupin”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain,” Scenes From a Marriage”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Elizabeth Olsen, “Wandavision”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”

Andie MacDowell, “Maid”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Paul Bettany, “Wandavision”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Tahar Rahim, “The Serpent”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

O Yeong-su, “Squid Game”