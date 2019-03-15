LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Hollywood Foreign Press Association says it has chosen a date for next year’s Golden Globe Awards.
The association said Friday the 77th annual awards will be held Jan. 5. The ceremony will kick off a condensed awards season with the Oscars moving up their ceremony to Feb. 9, 2020.
In January, the Globes were watched by 18.6 million viewers.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association says its members represent 56 countries.
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- 10 movies open March 15; our reviewers weigh in
- When Onry Ozzborn's daughter got cancer diagnosis, the music community stepped up
- St. Patrick's Day events to keep all eyes smiling
- Inside guitarist Mike McCready and artist Kate Neckel's ‘soul-opening’ Infinite Color & Sound project
- Seattle's Intersections Festival shows how comedy is evolving