LOS ANGELES (AP) — M. Night Shyamalan’s “Glass” is keeping a fragile hold on the No. 1 spot for the third time while “The Upside” stays in a close second on this sleepy weekend at the North American box office. Overall it’s the worst Super Bowl weekend at the box office in almost two decades.

Studios on Sunday estimate that “Glass” has earned an additional $9.5 million in ticket sales, bringing its total earnings to $88.7 million. STX’s “The Upside” added $8.9 million.

The weekend’s only big newcomer, “Miss Bala,” landed in third place with $6.7 million. Gina Rodriguez stars in the Catherine Hardwicke-directed actioner, which is a remake of a 2011 Mexican film.

“Aquaman” slid into fourth place with $4.8 million and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” clung to fifth with $4.4 million.