PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — GLAAD is honoring video games for the first time during its 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards.
The lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer advocacy group Friday announced 151 nominees in 27 categories for what the group says are fair, accurate and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues.
GLAAD says it added the video game category partly to “leverage the gaming community to grow LGBTQ acceptance.” The nominees are: Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset, Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire, Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire, and The Sims Mobile.
GLAAD removed “Bohemian Rhapsody” from consideration after an article in The Atlantic alleged predatory behavior by director Bryan Singer. Singer has denied the claims.
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- First night of 'Dear Evan Hansen' at Seattle's Paramount Theatre canceled
- Q13 Fox staffer fired after TV station airs altered Trump video WATCH
- Not even a goodbye: KIRO abruptly cancels 'The Ron & Don Show'
- New on Netflix in January 2019: 'Ant-Man and the Wasp,' 'Incredibles 2,' 'Black Earth Rising' and 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'
- How PNB ballerinas find the perfect balance — on the tip of a pointe shoe — in ‘Sleeping Beauty’ WATCH
The award ceremonies take place March 28 in Los Angeles and May 4 in New York.