Sep. 25–Baby Archie, the son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, showed he was more than ready for the cameras when he smiled and giggled adorably through his parents’ meeting in South Africa with Archbishop Desmond Tutu, one of the heroes of the anti-apartheid movement.

During the tea meeting, the Duchess of Sussex joked with Tutu’s daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe, that the four-month-old royal would have to get used to cameras in his life, the Daily Mail reported. Tutu Gxashe joked back that Archie was “going to be a ladies man.”

Archie is accompanying his globally famous parents on their 10-day royal tour of Africa, a trip that has enormous diplomatic significance for Britain. The tour also is expected to provide his parents with the opportunity to showcase causes they care about and to give a boost to their popularity, which took a hit this summer with negative headlines about private jet travel and criticism that the couple was acting entitled and cared too much about celebrity.

It was expected that Archie would make one or more appearances during the tour and play a crucial role in helping his mother and father’s trip to be a success. Royal commentator Ingrid Seward told Vanity Fair, “People will want to see baby Archie. … I think if they show as a glimpse of Archie it could turn things around for the Sussexes.”

Seward also said to Vanity Fair about the couple needing to right their P.R. image: “It will take more than a great tour to turn the tide completely, but if it goes well then it could be the start of a smoother path for them in the press. There’s a lot riding on the tour and the feeling is it really has to go well for the couple.”

A proud Harry and Meghan brought Archie to meet Tutu, the man they call the Arch, and his wife Leah Tutu at their Legacy Foundation in Cape Town. “Arch meets Archie,” the Sussexes wrote on Instagram, with a photo of them carryinging Archie into the foundation’s new headquarters, the Old Granary, a historic 200=year-old building said to be built by slaves.

The 87-year-old Tutu, the first black South African archbishop of Cape Town, received the 1984 Nobel Peace Prize for speaking out against the injustices of apartheid and became a principal figure in South Africa’s transition to democracy. In 1995, President Nelson Mandela appointed him to serve as chairman of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, a body set up to investigate gross human rights violations that occurred under apartheid. In recent years, Tutu has turned his attention to a different cause: the campaign against HIV/AIDS.

The foundation’s mission is to make the lessons Tutu learned and taught “accessible to new generations” through education and work development programs for young people and through an annual peace lecture, featuring prominent global figures.

During his meeting with Harry and Meghan over afternoon tea, Tutu said he was “thrilled” to meet the royals and thanked them for “their concern and interest in the welfare of our people,” the Daily Mail reported.

Tutu added: “It’s very heartwarming, let me tell you, very heartwarming to realize that you really, genuinely are caring people.”

Harry replied, “We all try to make things better.”

But, of course, attention focused on Archie, dressed in striped dungarees that are reminiscent of an outfit Harry wore when he made a public appearance as a baby.

Meghan told the archbishop’s daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe, “He’s an old soul.”

Harry explained that his son is becoming accustomed to the attention, which prompted Tutu-Gxashe to joke: “You like the ladies. He’s going to be a ladies’ man.”

