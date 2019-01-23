NEW YORK (AP) — The son of James Gandolfini has been cast as the young Tony Soprano in the planned “Sopranos” prequel, “The Many Saints of Newark.”
Michael Gandolfini will play a younger version of the iconic character his late father played on the HBO series. The 19-year-old actor has had a recurring role on HBO’s “The Deuce.”
Gandolfini said in a statement it’s “a profound honor to continue my dad’s legacy.” James Gandolfini died of a heart attack at the age of 51 in 2013.
“Sopranos” creator David Chase is producer and screenwriter for the New Line production. Alan Taylor, who directed several episodes of “The Sopranos” and 2013’s “Thor: The Dark World,” is set to direct.
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- Oscars 2019: Who got snubbed for Academy Award nominations? Who surprised?
- Not even a goodbye: KIRO abruptly cancels 'The Ron & Don Show'
- Q13 Fox staffer fired after TV station airs altered Trump video WATCH
- The list of nominees for the 91st Academy Awards
- Intiman and ACT theaters finally debt-free after years of belt-tightening and generosity from others
“The Sopranos” recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of its 1999 debut.