PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Donald Glover’s comedy “Atlanta” will be back. Just not as soon as expected.
FX Networks CEO John Landgraf told a TV critics’ meeting on Monday that the series is behind schedule. The Georgia-based show was renewed for a third season in June and was supposed to return this year.
Landgraf says the show’s writers are working on new episodes. Network spokesman John Solberg says the show won’t be back in time for Emmy Awards consideration this year.
“Atlanta” has won two Emmys and two Golden Globe awards.
Landgraf says Glover has been dealing with an injured foot and personal issues involving his extended family.