February

FEB. 8 Brian Regan, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; $41-$65 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

FEB. 8-9 Cowboy Junkies, 8 p.m., Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th, Seattle; $38 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

FEB. 9 Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band, 8 p.m., Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St., Tacoma; $59-$239 (253-272-3663 or tacomadome.org).

FEB. 9 Hippie Sabotage, Sebastian Paul, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; $28-$31 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

FEB. 10-11 Justin Timberlake, 7:30 p.m., Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St., Tacoma; $128-$1,022.99 (253-272-3663 or tacomadome.org).

FEB. 13 Johnny Mathis, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; $49-$125 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

FEB. 13 Jesse McCartney, 8 p.m., Showbox SoDo, 1700 First Ave. S., Seattle; $30 (888-929-7849 or showboxpresents.com).

FEB. 14 Jen Kirkman, 8 p.m., Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th, Seattle; $28.50-$33.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

FEB. 14 Lauren Daigle, Scott Mulvahill, Ahi, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; $25-$73.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

FEB. 15-16 Chris D’Elia, 8 p.m., Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle; $32.50-$97.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

FEB 16 Guster, Henry Jamison, 8 p.m., The Showbox, 1426 First Ave., Seattle; $25.50-$28 (206-628-3151 or showboxonline.com).

FEB 16 Rhye, Rum.Gold, 9 p.m., Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th, Seattle; $33.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

FEB. 19 Kacey Musgraves, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; $30.50-$40.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

FEB. 19-20 And That’s Why We Drink, 8 p.m., Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th, Seattle; $23.50-$73.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

FEB. 21 Drew & Ellie Holcomb, 8 p.m., Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th, Seattle; $23.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

FEB. 22 Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; $41-$64 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

FEB. 22 Teenage Fanclub, The Love Language, 9 p.m., Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th, Seattle; $23.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

FEB. 23 Sharon Van Etten, 9 p.m., Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th, Seattle; $28.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

FEB. 23 Zomboy, 7 p.m., Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St., Tacoma; $55 (253-272-3663 or tacomadome.org).

FEB. 24 Lukas Graham, 8 p.m., Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle; $27-$37 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

FEB. 27 Beirut, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; $32-$42 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

FEB. 28 Joe Jackson, 8 p.m., Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th, Seattle; $45-$55 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

March

MARCH 1 Robyn, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; $55.95 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

MARCH 1 JB Smoove, 8 p.m., Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle; $27-$37 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

MARCH 2 Joshua Radin, Lissie, 8 p.m., Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th, Seattle; $23.50-$33.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

MARCH 2 Michael Carbonaro Live!, 8 p.m., Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle; $39.50-$115 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

MARCH 4 Ladysmith Black Mambazo, 8 p.m., Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th, Seattle; $33.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

MARCH 5 Billy Idol & Steve Stevens, 8 p.m., Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle; $37.50-$300 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

MARCH 7 Action Bronson, 8:30 p.m., Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle; $35 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

MARCH 8 Whose Live Anyway?, 8 p.m., Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle; $32.50-$72.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

MARCH 8 Matoma, 9 p.m., Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th, Seattle; $31-$33.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

MARCH 9 Mandolin Orange, 8 p.m., Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle; $20-$32.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

MARCH 9 Jukebox The Ghost and The Mowgli’s, Arrested Youth, 7:45 p.m., Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th, Seattle; $23.50 -$25.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

MARCH 9-10 Noname, Elton, 9 p.m., The Showbox, 1426 First Ave., Seattle; $23-$25 (206-628-3151 or showboxonline.com).

MARCH 10 James Blake, 8 p.m., Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle; $46-$66 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

MARCH 14 Tori Kelly, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; $25.50-$35.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

MARCH 15 Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness, 7 p.m., Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle; $29.50-$32.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

MARCH 16 Metric, Zoé, 6:45 p.m., Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle; $38-$43.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

MARCH 18-19 Aziz Ansari, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; $35-$65 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

MARCH 21 Tiffany Haddish, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; $50-$150 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

MARCH 22 Bad Bunny, 8 p.m., Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St., Tacoma; $65-$344 (253-272-3663 or tacomadome.org).

MARCH 26 Mt. Joy, 8 p.m., Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th, Seattle; $15.50-$18.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

MARCH 26 Catfish and The Bottlemen, 8 p.m., Showbox SoDo, 1700 First Ave. S., Seattle; $27 (888-929-7849 or showboxpresents.com).

April

APRIL 1 Broods, 8 p.m., Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th, Seattle; $21.50-$23.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

APRIL 3 James Bay, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; $39.45-$44.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

APRIL 6 Michael Bublé, 8 p.m., Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St., Tacoma; $69-$750 (253-272-3663 or tacomadome.org).

APRIL 11-12 Dan + Shay, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; $31 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

APRIL 11-12 Switchfoot, Colony House, Tyler Motsenbocker, 7:15 p.m., Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th, Seattle; $35 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

APRIL 18 Why Don’t We, 7 p.m., WaMu Theater, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; $36.50 (206-381-7985 or washingtonmusictheater.com).

APRIL 25 The 1975, 7 p.m., WaMu Theater, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; $56.50 (206-381-7985 or washingtonmusictheater.com).