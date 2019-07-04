July

JULY 7 Khalid, 7:30 p.m., Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St., Tacoma; $49.95-$512 (253-272-3663 or tacomadome.org).

JULY 11 Brit Floyd — Pink Floyd Tribute, Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; $11-$155.95 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

JULY 12 Frankie Quiñones, 8 p.m., Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th, Seattle; $23.50-$26.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

JULY 12 Queen + Adam Lambert, 8 p.m., Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St., Tacoma; sold out (253-272-3663 or tacomadome.org).

JULY 12-14 Eddie Izzard, Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; $45-$67.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

JULY 13 Rodrigo Y Gabriela, 7 p.m., Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14111 N.E. 145th St., Woodinville; sold out (425-488-1133 or ste-michelle.com).

JULY 16 Jon Bellion, 7 p.m., WaMu Theater, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; $36.50 (206-381-7985 or washingtonmusictheater.com).

JULY 17 Slash, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; $42 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

JULY 18 The Raconteurs, 8 p.m., WaMu Theater, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; $56.50-$144.29 (206-381-7985 or washingtonmusictheater.com).

JULY 18-21 Ali Wong, 7 and 10 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; $45.50-$95.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

JULY 19-20 Chicago, 7 p.m., Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14111 N.E. 145th St., Woodinville; $42.50-$68 (425-488-1133 or ste-michelle.com).

JULY 23 Best Coast: Escape from New Your Tour with Joey Bada$$ & Flatbush Zombies, 7 p.m., WaMu Theater, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; $42.50-$237.50 (206-381-7985 or washingtonmusictheater.com).

JULY 24 $uicdeboy$, 6:30 p.m., WaMu Theater, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; $56.95-$95.85 (206-381-7985 or washingtonmusictheater.com).

JULY 25 Michael McDonald and Chaka Khan, 6:30 p.m., Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14111 N.E. 145th St., Woodinville; $55-$99.50 (425-488-1133 or ste-michelle.com).

JULY 26 KUBE Summer Jam, 7 p.m., Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St., Tacoma; $25-$434 (253-272-3663 or tacomadome.org).

JULY 27 Norah Jones, 7 p.m., Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14111 N.E. 145th St., Woodinville; sold out (425-488-1133 or ste-michelle.com).

JULY 29-30 Broken Social Scene, 8 p.m. Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th, Seattle; $31-$33.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

JULY 30 Walk Off The Earth, 7:30 p.m., Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle; $36-$46 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

August

AUG. 2 Tiffany Jenkins, 8 p.m., Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle; $35.50-$85 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

AUG. 2 Watershed Festival, 1 p.m., Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Road N.W., George; $215-$1,395 (800-653-8000 or livenation.com/venues/14067/gorge-amphitheatre).

AUG. 3 Bob James, David Sanborn and Marcus Miller, 7 p.m., Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14111 N.E. 145th St., Woodinville; $39.50-$55 (425-488-1133 or ste-michelle.com).

AUG. 3 Christian Nodal, 8 p.m., Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle; $60-$140 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

AUG. 3 Impractical Jokers, 7:30 p.m., Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St., Tacoma; $53.50-$239 (253-272-3663 or tacomadome.org).

AUG. 3 Mo Amer, 7:30 p.m., Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th, Seattle; $23.49-$43.49 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

AUG. 4 Michelle Wolf, 7 p.m., Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th, Seattle; $25-$35 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

AUG. 7 Counting Crows, 7 p.m., Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14111 N.E. 145th St., Woodinville; sold out (425-488-1133 or ste-michelle.com).

AUG. 9 Digable Planets, 9 p.m., Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th, Seattle; $33.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

AUG. 9 Mumford & Sons, Portugal. The Man, 7:30 p.m., Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Road N.W., George; $49.50-$99 (800-653-8000 or livenation.com/venues/14067/gorge-amphitheatre).

AUG. 9 The Gipsy Kings ft. Nicholas Reyes and Tonino Baliardo, 7 p.m., Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14111 N.E. 145th St., Woodinville; $45-$77.50 (425-488-1133 or ste-michelle.com).

AUG. 10 Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Blondie, 6:30 p.m., Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14111 N.E. 145th St., Woodinville; $69-$145 (425-488-1133 or ste-michelle.com).

AUG. 10 Mon Laferte, 8:30 p.m., Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th, Seattle; $43.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

AUG. 10 The Avett Brothers, 6 p.m., Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Road N.W., George; $55-$124 (800-653-8000 or livenation.com/venues/14067/gorge-amphitheatre).

AUG. 13 Wiz Khalifa, 6 p.m., White River Amphitheatre, 40601 Auburn Enumclaw Road S., Auburn; $29-$450 (360-825-6200 or livenation.com/venues/14577/white-river-amphitheatre).

AUG. 14 O.A.R., American Authors, 7 p.m., Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle; $37-$42 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

AUG. 15 PRETTYMUCH, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; $29.95-$35.95 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

AUG. 16-17 “Weird Al” Yankovic, 2 and 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; $36.75-$76.75 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

AUG. 17 SYML, EXES, 8 p.m., Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th, Seattle; $20-$23.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

AUG. 18 Dirty Heads and 311, 5:45 p.m., White River Amphitheatre, 40601 Auburn Enumclaw Road S., Auburn; $30.50-$390.50 (360-825-6200 or livenation.com/venues/14577/white-river-amphitheatre).

AUG. 18 King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard, ORB, Stonefield, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; $31-$34 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

AUG. 21 ZZ Top, Cheap Trick, 7 p.m., Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14111 N.E. 145th St., Woodinville; sold out (425-488-1133 or ste-michelle.com).

AUG. 23 Amos Lee, 7 p.m., Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14111 N.E. 145th St., Woodinville; $55-$75 (425-488-1133 or ste-michelle.com).

AUG. 23 Bass Canyon, 8 p.m., Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Road N.W., George; $150-$499 (800-653-8000 or livenation.com/venues/14067/gorge-amphitheatre).

AUG. 23 Gin Blossoms, 8 p.m., Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th, Seattle; $33.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

AUG. 23 JB Smoove, 8 p.m., Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle; $27-$37 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

AUG. 24 Josh Groban, 7 p.m., Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14111 N.E. 145th St., Woodinville; sold out (425-488-1133 or ste-michelle.com).

AUG. 24 The Dan Band, 9 p.m., Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th, Seattle; $25-$28.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

AUG. 27 August Alsina, 8 p.m., Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th, Seattle; $28.50-$33.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

AUG. 29 The National, Alvvays, 6:45 p.m., Marymoor Park, 6046 W. Lake Sammamish Parkway N.E., Redmond; $54-$59.50 (888-929-7849 or marymoorconcerts.com).

AUG. 30-31 Dave Matthews Band, 5 and 8 p.m., Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Road N.W., George; $85-$1378 (800-653-8000 or livenation.com/venues/14067/gorge-amphitheatre).

AUG. 30-31 Steve Miller Band and Marty Stuart, 6:30 p.m., Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14111 N.E. 145th St., Woodinville; $59.50-$85 (425-488-1133 or ste-michelle.com).

AUG. 31 Blink-182 and Lil Wayne, Neck Deep, 7:30 p.m., White River Amphitheatre, 40601 Auburn Enumclaw Road S., Auburn; $37.50-$262.50 (360-825-6200 or livenation.com/venues/14577/white-river-amphitheatre).

AUG. 31 David Crosby, 8 p.m., Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th, Seattle; $37-$77 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

September

SEPT. 3 Black Flag, 8 p.m., Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th, Seattle; $23.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

SEPT. 3 Bryan Ferry, 7:30 p.m., Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle; $37 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

SEPT. 4 Heart, 7 p.m., Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St., Tacoma; $29.50-$335 (253-272-3663 or tacomadome.org).

SEPT. 5 Iron Maiden, 7:30 p.m., Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St., Tacoma; $49.50-$125 (253-272-3663 or tacomadome.org).

SEPT. 6 Bon Iver, 7 p.m., Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Road N.W., George; $36-$315 (800-653-8000 or livenation.com/venues/14067/gorge-amphitheatre).

SEPT. 6 Pink Martini with China Forbes, 7 p.m., Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14111 N.E. 145th St., Woodinville; $44-$79 (425-488-1133 or ste-michelle.com).

SEPT. 7 Chris Isaak, 7 p.m., Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14111 N.E. 145th St., Woodinville; $45-$69.50 (425-488-1133 or ste-michelle.com).

SEPT. 7 Marc Maron, 7:30 p.m., Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle; $32.50-$42.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

SEPT. 7 Tony Bennett, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; $31-$121 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

SEPT. 7-8 Death Cab For Cutie, 6:30 p.m., Marymoor Park, 6046 W. Lake Sammamish Parkway N.E., Redmond; sold out (888-929-7849 or marymoorconcerts.com).

SEPT. 08 Tycho, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; $35.50-$45.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

SEPT. 10 Pentagon, 8 p.m., Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle; $42.50-$140 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

SEPT. 11 Deep Purple, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; $65.50-$150 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

SEPT. 11 Gary Clark Jr., 7 p.m., Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14111 N.E. 145th St., Woodinville; sold out (425-488-1133 or ste-michelle.com).

SEPT. 12 Diana Krall, 7 p.m., Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14111 N.E. 145th St., Woodinville; $53.50-$103.50 (425-488-1133 or ste-michelle.com).

SEPT. 12 Die Antwoord, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; $45.50-$86.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

SEPT. 12 Maluma, 8 p.m., WaMu Theater, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; $118-$502 (206-381-7985 or washingtonmusictheater.com).

SEPT. 13 Hot Tuna Electric & David Bromberg Quintet, 7:30 p.m., Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle; $37-$47 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

SEPT. 13 Purple Mountains, 9 p.m., Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th, Seattle; $23.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

SEPT. 13 The Australian Pink Floyd Show, 7 p.m., Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14111 N.E. 145th St., Woodinville; $39.50-$59.50 (425-488-1133 or ste-michelle.com).

SEPT. 13 Zedd, 8 p.m., WaMu Theater, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; $42-$50 (206-381-7985 or washingtonmusictheater.com).

SEPT. 14 Andy Grammer, 8 p.m., Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle; $32.50-$196.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

SEPT. 14 Avril Lavigne, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; $36.50-$56.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

SEPT. 14 Maggie Rogers, 8 p.m., WaMu Theater, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; $42 (206-381-7985 or washingtonmusictheater.com).

SEPT. 14 Misfits, 6:30 p.m., White River Amphitheatre, 40601 Auburn Enumclaw Road S., Auburn; $45-$209 (360-825-6200 or livenation.com/venues/14577/white-river-amphitheatre).

SEPT. 14-15 Mark Knopfler, 7 p.m., Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14111 N.E. 145th St., Woodinville; sold out (425-488-1133 or ste-michelle.com).

SEPT. 16 Brian Wilson and The Zombies, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; $65-$221 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

SEPT. 16 The Paper Kites, 8 p.m., Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th, Seattle; $28.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

SEPT. 17-18 Elton John, 8 p.m., Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St., Tacoma; resale only (253-272-3663 or tacomadome.org).

SEPT. 17 Incubus, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; $75.50-$150 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

SEPT. 18 Bryan Adams, 8 p.m., WaMu Theater, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; $36-$345 (206-381-7985 or washingtonmusictheater.com).

SEPT. 19 GHOST, 7:30 p.m., WaMu Theater, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; $36.50-$280 (206-381-7985 or washingtonmusictheater.com).

SEPT. 19 The California Honeydrops, 8 p.m., Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th, Seattle; $21 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

SEPT. 20 Alice in Chains, 8 p.m., WaMu Theater, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; $62 (206-381-7985 or washingtonmusictheater.com).

SEPT. 20 Brian Posehn, 8 p.m., Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th, Seattle; $23.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

SEPT. 20 EnPareja Dos with Adrián Uribe and Consuelo Duval, 8 p.m., Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle; $45-$125 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

SEPT. 20-21 Earth, Wind & Fire, 7 p.m., Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14111 N.E. 145th St., Woodinville; sold out (425-488-1133 or ste-michelle.com).

SEPT. 21 Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band, 8 p.m., Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St., Tacoma; $59-$450 (253-272-3663 or tacomadome.org).

SEPT. 21 Eric Andre, 8 p.m., Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle; $32.50-52.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

SEPT. 21 Social Distortion & Flogging Molly, 8 p.m., WaMu Theater, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; $41.50 (206-381-7985 or washingtonmusictheater.com).

SEPT. 22 Biswa Kalyan Rath, 6 p.m., Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th, Seattle; $25-$55 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

SEPT. 22 Breaking Benjamin, 5:30 p.m., White River Amphitheatre, 40601 Auburn Enumclaw Road S., Auburn; $29.50-$724.50 (360-825-6200 or livenation.com/venues/14577/white-river-amphitheatre).

SEPT. 24 Glen Hansard, Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle; $36-$46 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

SEPT. 25 Marc Broussard and Samantha Fish, 8 p.m., Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th, Seattle; $28.50-$30.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

SEPT. 26 Of Monsters And Men, 8 p.m., WaMu Theater, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; $46-$199 (206-381-7985 or washingtonmusictheater.com).

SEPT. 26 Randy Rainbow, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; $31-$81 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

SEPT. 27 Cigarettes After Sex, 9 p.m., Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th, Seattle; $23.50-$28.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

SEPT. 27 Demetri Martin, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; $35-$135 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

SEPT. 27 Marco Antonio Solis, 8 p.m., White River Amphitheatre, 40601 Auburn Enumclaw Road S., Auburn; $65-$175 (360-825-6200 or livenation.com/venues/14577/white-river-amphitheatre).

SEPT. 27 Pepe Aguilar, 8 p.m., Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St., Tacoma; $54.50-$264 (253-272-3663 or tacomadome.org).

SEPT. 27 Vampire Weekend, 7:30 p.m., WaMu Theater, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; sold out (206-381-7985 or washingtonmusictheater.com).

SEPT. 28 Deadbeats, 7 p.m., WaMu Theater, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; $37 (206-381-7985 or washingtonmusictheater.com).

SEPT. 29 Dave Mason & Steve Cropper, 8 p.m., Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th, Seattle; $43.50-$83.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

SEPT. 30 AJR, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; $31-$41 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

SEPT. 30 Too Many Zooz, 8 p.m., Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th, Seattle; $20.50-$23.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).