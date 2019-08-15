Tens of thousands of fans packed CenturyLink Field on Wednesday night to see The Rolling Stones, the self-proclaimed “greatest rock ‘n’ roll band in the world.

But unless you’ve been around a while, you probably missed out on Mick and Keith’s first visit to Seattle. That show took place at the Seattle Coliseum (KeyArena) on Dec. 2, 1965. Digging through the Seattle Times’ archives turned up some interesting facts about that night.

Tickets, which could be purchased at the Bon Marché ticket office, cost $3-$5. Seattle fans looking to get an up close look at Wednesday’s show paid as much as $1,600, according to Ticketmaster’s website.

Attendance at that first show was 8,400, which seems like a quaint gathering compared to CenturyLink Field, which boasts a staggering capacity of 72,000.

Local openers for the first show included garage rockers The Wailers, from Tacoma, and Paul Revere and the Raiders, a band originally from Boise, Idaho. Also on the bill that night, English singer-songwriter Ian Whitcomb and R&B acts Patty LaBelle and the BlueBells along with The Vibrations.

On Wednesday night, the Stones romped through a 19-song set that lasted two hours, a marathon compared to the 25-minute set they played in 1965.

At one point in 1965, the power went out during the the band’s set. John Hinterberger, there to review the show for The Seattle Times, noted: “They used what they had. And it was one of the nicest harmonica and drum duets I ever heard.”

With a crackle, Hinterberger noted, the amps came back on and the mop-tops launched noisily into “Satisfaction,” the band’s chart-topping hit and closer for the evening. “The kids went berserk. A half dozen tried to rush the stage,” Hinterberger wrote.

More than half a century later, they chose that song to close out their show. Unlike that December evening in 1965, there were no reports of fans rushing the stage.