With art offerings incorporating such varied subject matter as artificial intelligence, brain waves, therapy and horror films, there's a Seattle exhibition to suit every taste this fall.

“Scared to Death: The Thrill of Horror Film”: This ongoing exhibit at the Museum of Pop Culture will be here long after fall is gone. But will your strange and sudden penchant for horror movies? Skip the haunted house and head to MoPOP’s themed galleries, packed with props from blockbuster horror films like “A Nightmare on Elm Street” and “Friday the 13th.” Ongoing, Museum of Pop Culture, 325 Fifth Avenue N., Seattle; $17-$36; 206-770-2700, mopop.org

“Group Therapy”: Featuring work from 12 international artists on topics broadly related to the wellness industry, this immersive installation encourages audiences to interact with and question the role of art. Can it be therapeutic? Should it? “Group Therapy” asks these questions, but the answers are yours to discover. Through Jan. 6, 2019, Frye Art Museum, 704 Terry Ave., Seattle; free; 206-622-9250, fryemuseum.org

Haein Kang, “Illusion”: Everyone has an inner artist, right? “Illusion” uses an EEG headset to read your very own brain waves and translate them into a rhythm. It’s visual art in the most literal sense. Oct. 4-25, Gallery 4Culture, 101 Prefontaine Place S., Seattle; free; 206-296-7580, 4culture.org

“We Are All Made of Light”: Some fear artificial intelligence will rob us of our humanity. Using technical components designed by Microsoft Principal Researcher Mihai Jalobeanu, Seattle artist Maja Petric uses A.I. to show us the interconnectedness that makes us human. Come see yourself — and everyone in the studio around you — displayed as paths of light and sound. Oct. 6-Dec. 1, MadArt Studio, 325 Westlake Ave N., #101, Seattle; free; 206-623-1180, madartseattle.com

Quenton Baker, “Ballast”: Poetry alone wouldn’t typically be considered visual art; but Seattle native Quenton Baker’s poetry is too visually striking to be called anything else. In “Ballast,” Baker creates haunting erasure poems in frantic-looking black lines over Senate documents from the 1841 slave revolt aboard the “Creole,” which is typically cited as the most successful slave revolt in U.S. history. Oct. 6-Jan. 27, 2019, Frye Art Museum, 704 Terry Ave., Seattle; free; 206-622-9250, fryemuseum.org

Stroller Tours, Chihuly Garden and Glass: If you already feel compelled to walk and talk with unusual softness in cavernous art galleries, you may not be inclined to bring along a kid. But if you know or have a kid under 2 years old, you actually can bring them on a kid-friendly tour of Chihuly Garden and Glass, where grown-ups and toddlers alike can breathe a collective sigh of relief. Strollers or front baby carriers required. 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, Chihuly Garden and Glass, 305 Harrison St., Seattle; $26; 206-753-4940, chihulygardenandglass.com, RSVP by emailing programs@chihulygardenandglass.com

“Polaroids: Personal, Private, Painterly”: Seattle photography collector Robert E. Jackson’s selection of Polaroids almost feels like it could have been found in a forgotten box beneath your parents’ bed. And like photographs left behind in a box, Jackson’s grainy images provide a uniquely intimate glimpse into the lives of mostly anonymous subjects. Oct. 12-March 24, 2019, Bellevue Arts Museum, 510 Bellevue Way N.E., Bellevue; $5-$15; 425-519-0770, bellevuearts.org

Alfredo Arreguín, “Life Patterns”: Alfredo Arreguín’s serene, distinctively blue-toned paintings draw on his childhood on the Pacific Coast of Mexico, his time with the U.S. Army in Korea and Japan, and the life he continues to spend in the Pacific Northwest. This retrospective of Arreguín’s large body of work features 2016’s “Salish Sea,” depicting two orcas frolicking in turquoise waves; seeing it feels especially healing after the tragedy of orca Tahlequah and her deceased calf. Oct. 13-Feb. 3, 2019, Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, 550 Winslow Way E., Bainbridge Island; free; 206-842-4451, biartmuseum.org

“Peacock in the Desert: The Royal Arts of Jodhpur, India”: Art and politics have always mixed: This exhibit displays hundreds of years of royal art from the former Indian kingdom of Marwar-Jodhpur, much of which was used in trade, diplomacy and conquest. Oct. 18-Jan. 21, 2019, Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle; $14.95-$24.95; 206-654-3100, TTY 206-654-3137, seattleartmuseum.org

Kristen Ramirez, “Mapping and Mocking the Anthropocene”: Kristen Ramirez’s work has long been on display in Seattle: Her poppy, ’70s-inspired mural has brought life to many a Burke-Gilman Trail commute since 2014. Now she’s taking a different, darker approach, exploring how humans interact with their environment. Can’t imagine why. Nov. 1-Dec. 7, Gallery 4Culture, 101 Prefontaine Place S., Seattle; free; 206-296-7580, 4culture.org