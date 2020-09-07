Wonder of wonders, this is the last Weekly Wonder as we all shepherd our kids into this unusual school year. Here are a few fun diversions to ease stress — or, for younger kids, fill the time.
Meet a giant panda cub
The Smithsonian National Zoo’s Mei Xiang gave birth Aug. 21. Learn about the cub and see what they’re up to on the zoo’s live panda cams at nationalzoo.si.edu/webcams/panda-cam.
Make an after-school snack
Looking for tasty treats that are easy for kids to pull together? Allrecipes.com has a recipe for no-bake granola bars (armagazine.com/3be6rd6), and the trail mix energy balls from Two Peas & Their Pod are irresistible (twopeasandtheirpod.com/trail-mix-energy-balls).
Check out highflying space science
NASA next year plans to launch the biggest, most powerful space telescope ever built. Watch a time-lapse of crews building the James Webb telescope — which is 100 times more powerful than the Hubble — at bit.ly/webb-telescope. It won’t look like this when it rockets into space, though; it will have to be folded up. Check out the intricate space origami and learn how to make your own unfolding version at go.nasa.gov/32Odllg. Read more about the telescope at jwst.nasa.gov.
Keep wondering
We’ll leave you with this (by no means full) list of some of our favorite resources for kids and families to explore:
- Standouts among Seattle-area museums include the Burke Museum’s Burke From Home page (burkemuseum.org/burke-from-home), the Pacific Science Center’s Curiosity at Home collection (bit.ly/pacsci-curiosity) and the Tacoma Art Museum’s TAM at Home page (tacomaartmuseum.org/tam-at-home).
- Immerse yourself in more visual art at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s wonderfully interactive #metkids page (metmuseum.org/metkids).
- Become a scientist by trying the creative experiments at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (omsi.edu/at-home), Science Bob (sciencebob.com) and Scientific American (scientificamerican.com/education/bring-science-home).
- Bop along to your own beat with the music you create in the Chrome Music Lab (musiclab.chromeexperiments.com), and fall down the rabbit hole of whimsical music news and videos at classicfm.com.
- See what the animals are up to by peering at livestreams from the Seattle Aquarium (seattleaquarium.org/live-cams), Minnesota’s International Wolf Center (wolf.org/wolf-cams2) and the San Diego Zoo (zoo.sandiegozoo.org/live-cams).
- Cook up a storm: Of course we love the local teen chef who writes Cooking with Sadie (seattletimes.com/author/sadie), and you can find more great kid-friendly recipes at americastestkitchen.com/kids/recipes.
- See the world — and beyond: Google Arts & Culture offers a gigantic array of free tours and other virtual experiences at artsandculture.google.com. Head to Google Earth (google.com/earth) and click on the ship steering wheel to voyage around the world. Or leave our planet behind and explore NASA’s interplanetary wonders at nasa.gov. Happy travels!