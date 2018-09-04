“American Masters” examines the life and work of painter Andrew Wyeth, while “In Search Of” explores if there can be life after death.

‘Stand Up To Cancer’

Telethon to raise awareness and bring understanding that everyone is affected by cancer and to raise funds for cancer research, with guest appearances by celebrities including Mahershala Ali, Kathy Bates, Katie Couric, Jennifer Garner, Tony Hale, Marg Helgenberger, Ed Helms and Ken Jeong, 8 p.m. Friday, simulcast on channels, including KOMO, KING, KIRO, KCPQ, HBO, TNT, STARZ, SHOWTIME and more.

Also on Friday

“Masters of Illusion,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): Featured magicians include Greg Gleason, Farrell Dillon, Jason Bird, Billy Kidd, Chris Funk, Keelan Leyser & Matt Daniel-Baker, and Jarrett & Raja.

“Cupcake Wars,” 8 p.m. (COOKING): Shawn Johnson, NeNe Leakes, Lamorne Morris and Johnny Weir wage a celebrity cupcake battle for the chance to have their creations at the center of a party celebrating Hello Kitty; fashion designer Betsey Johnson serves as guest judge.

“American Masters,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): The life and work of artist Andrew Wyeth, examining his wide range of influences, including modern artists, war, film and the African-American community.

“What Would You Do?” 9 p.m. (KOMO): Hidden cameras capture people’s reactions to social dilemmas.

“In Search Of,” 10 p.m. (HISTORY): Zach tackles the ultimate existential question as he explores what happens when we die and whether we can have life after death, including meeting a man who “died” and came back to life after a horrific kayaking accident.

“20/20,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): The popular in-depth news show is in its 41st season.

“Kevin Hart Presents: The Next Level,” 11 p.m. (COMEDY): Season-two finale; comic Marvin Hunter discusses what he can’t be bothered with in his 40s and describes the unique dining experience Waffle House offers.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” 11:30 p.m. (KIRO): TV host Sharon Osbourne; Jay Rock performs.

