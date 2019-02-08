PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Makers of the “Free Solo” documentary about Alex Honnold’s unaided climb up the rock face of Yosemite’s El Capitan say they would have still made the film if Honnold had slipped and fell to his death.

Film editor Bob Eisenhardt said Friday the possibility had been discussed. He said that he believed the film would have been completed to honor Honnold’s memory.

Honnold succeeded in his remarkable feat in June 2017 and the film about his quest has been nominated for an Academy Award and been a box office smash.

The National Geographic network says the film will make its television debut March 3, shown commercial free.