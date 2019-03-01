MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Aretha Franklin, Count Basie and Booker T. & the MGs are among the performers named as inductees to the Blues Hall of Fame.
The Blues Foundation announced this year’s honorees on Friday. An induction ceremony is scheduled May 8 in Memphis, Tennessee.
Known as the Queen of Soul, Franklin also performed blues and gospel songs. Many of Count Basie’s songs were rooted in Kansas City blues. Booker T. and the MGs’ blues-soul-rock sound was created at Stax Records in Memphis and has influenced countless musicians.
Classic recordings also are being inducted, including “Rollin’ Stone” by Muddy Waters, “I Got a Woman” by Ray Charles and the Elmore James album “The Sky is Crying.”
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- Chateau Ste. Michelle announces 2019 summer concert lineup
- 'Everybody Knows' tells a gripping tale of two couples, haunted by the ghost of a third WATCH
- Look Ahead: The hottest Seattle events for March 2019 VIEW
- A devastating and credible 'Leaving Neverland' will turn you off Michael Jackson for good
- Publicist: Luke Perry hospitalized and 'under observation'
Guitarist Pee Wee Crayton and vaudeville blues entertainer Ida Cox also will be inducted.